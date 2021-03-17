SHILLINGTON, Pa. — The band Celtic Spirit would normally be serving up Scottish and Irish music on St. Patrick's Day.
"Let's face it, you are out there to entertain the crowd, and as they are getting into it, enjoying themselves, it just lifts up your spirit and you take it up a notch, so to speak," said Terry Algier, the band leader.
Due to continued COVID-19 safety concerns, that spirit is silenced, with the band sitting out its near-regular spot at Flanagan's Pub in Shillington.
"All the warnings of the winter months and the potential outbreaks kind of came to fruition, sadly, and we are still in a situation where we thought 'still risky,'" Algier explained.
For a music outfit that prepares year-round ahead of a busy March — at one time averaging nearly two dozen gigs a year in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware — it's a stale pint of Guinness to swallow.
"It's frustrating from the standpoint of, you know, we typically would be out there enjoying ourselves playing," said Algier.
The group is still planning an outdoor show at Hardball Cider in Upper Mount Bethel Township, Northampton County, on April 10 from 4 to 7 p.m.
For now, Celtic Spirit may not have its regular gig at Flanagan's on St. Paddy's Day, but its members all have something else that makes them hopeful for next year.
"Vaccines are out, though," Algier exclaimed. "I got mine. Getting my second shot this Saturday. The other guys in the band all got their first, so we are on our way, as they say."