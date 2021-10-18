READING, Pa. - There's still time for people in Berks County to apply for a federal loan from the Small Businesses Administration to deal with storm damage.

A center to apply for loans is open at the Berks Fire Training Center on Route 10 in Reading.

It's open Tuesday and Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

It will close for good on Thursday at 4:00 p.m.

Loans are available to help people with property damage stemming from the remnants of Tropical Depression Ida.

The storm hammered the region in early September.

