OLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa.- The Central Berks Regional Police are releasing video of two attempted break-ins at a gun shop in Oley Township.

Both attempts happened within days of each other. Investigators say they believe the same group is involved.

"With the youth today, it seems like firearms are more of a fashion statement," says Det. Taimanglo.

Police are trying to identify a trio who are in their teens or early twenties who they say made two attempts to break into the Cro Arms gun shop on Route 73 in Oley this month.

The first incident happened December 9th around 1:00 in the morning.

"On the first one they were carrying crow bars and they attempted to gain access to the front door," says Taimanglo.

Just days later on December 14th, there was another attempt.

"Three individuals were seen coming through the wood line behind the gun shop again trying to gain access to Cro Arms," says Taimanglo. "This time they were carrying [what] looked to be axes and they were trying to disable the security cameras."

Both attempts were unsuccessful with the trio getting spooked. This isn't the first time the shop has been a target.

"In 2019 I believe it was August, juveniles and a couple adults were able to gain access to the gun shop where approximately 40 firearms were stolen. To date I think we've only recovered roughly 25," says Taimanglo.

He says the gun shop is one of the busiest around and the owners are some of the most responsible he's met. Taimanglo says they always cooperate with law enforcement.

The store has continued to make security improvements to prevent this type of crime, but crimes related to guns continue to increase everywhere.

"80-90% of my work now is mostly firearm-related crimes," says Taimanglo.

If you recognize the people in the video, call the police or Crime Alert Berks.