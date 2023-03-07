MT. PENN, Pa.- A Reading woman is behind bars on one million dollars bail after police say she made multiple straw firearm purchases in November of 2022.

Central Berks Regional Police arrested 46-year-old Ilsa Villanueva-Salgado Monday. She was taken into custody while in court on unrelated charges.

Investigators said she made at least three straw purchases at Cro Arms in Oley Township. A straw purchase is when a person purchases a gun for someone who isn't legally allowed to own one.

"She purchased these three weapons and gave them to one individual who dispersed them among other people," said Chief Ray Serafin of Central Berks Regional Police.

The chief touted the cooperation between the gun shop, his department and other agencies as factors that led to her arrest.

Serafin said straw purchasing contributes to violent criminal activity.

"Aside from the burglaries where weapons are stolen from vehicles, those types things, this is another avenue for them to acquire weapons," said Serafin. "Someone who's doing it legally, but handing them off to somebody else where it becomes illegal, and putting those weapons out on the street."

Her motive is unclear, but police said they want to make sure that those thinking about buying guns for individuals who shouldn't have them need to consider the severity of the consequences.

If convicted on these charges, Villanueva-Salgado could face a minimum of five years in prison per straw purchase under the Brad Fox law.