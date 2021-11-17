LOWER ALSACE TOWNSHIP, Pa.- Central Berks Police are investigating a hit and run that injured a 13-year-old boy.
It happened in Stony Creek in the area of Roosevelt and Columbia streets shortly after school let out on Monday.
Police say the victim fell in the street chasing his skateboard and his legs were run over by a driver who didn't stop.
Central Berks Police Chief Ray Serafin says officers have identified and spoken to the driver.
"He indicated that the skateboarder ran into the side of his vehicle and he didn't realize that he was injured when he left," says Chief Serafin.
Police say several other people saw the hit and run and called 9-11.
"It wasn't the way that the operator described it obviously," says Serafin. "He couldn't have stood up with those injuries."
He says witnesses said that once that [the accident] occurred, he actually sped off and went through the stop sign without stopping.
Investigators are looking at filing charges.
Serafin says it is never okay to leave the scene of the accident without stopping or calling authorities.
"It'd be a different thing in our eyes if he'd stopped and rendered aid or at least attempted to render aid, which he didn't do."
The victim was released from the hospital Wednesday.