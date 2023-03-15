Sandra Sublette

Sandra Sublette 

 WFMZ-TV / Central Berks Regional Police Department

MT. PENN, Pa. - The Central Berks Regional Police Department is looking for a missing Mt. Penn woman.

Authorities say 61-year-old Sandra Sublette was last seen in the area of Reading's Bingaman Street Bridge on March 3.

Police believe she may be a danger to herself. 

She's described as 5'2" and 145 lbs. with blue eyes and brown hair.

Sublette may be driving a 1999 blue Ford Explorer with PA registration tags HHE-1927.

Police say she may be heading for shore points in Maryland, New Jersey or Delaware.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

