MT. PENN, Pa. - The Central Berks Regional Police Department is looking for a missing Mt. Penn woman.

Authorities say 61-year-old Sandra Sublette was last seen in the area of Reading's Bingaman Street Bridge on March 3.

Police believe she may be a danger to herself.

She's described as 5'2" and 145 lbs. with blue eyes and brown hair.

Sublette may be driving a 1999 blue Ford Explorer with PA registration tags HHE-1927.

Police say she may be heading for shore points in Maryland, New Jersey or Delaware.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.