Some of those newly elected have said it's the most diverse class of freshman legislators in years.

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Representative Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz will be in Harrisburg Tuesday to attend her swearing-in ceremony.

Among new lawmakers with high hopes is Reading City Council's former president.

Representative-elect Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz tells 69 News she has extremely high hopes as she takes state office for the first time.

"Being the first Latina from Berks County is pretty amazing," Cepeda-Freytiz said. "I am so excited. I thank God every day. I thank my family, all the volunteers, supporters, voters."

Cepeda-Freytiz has started to make Harrisburg her second home. Her office there is located at 104A East Wing. She is also inviting people to become familiar with the district office she'll open in Berks.

"We get the keys January 10. The address is 1111 Penn Avenue," said the new state lawmaker. "I want to be very visible and share with people what we have to offer and how they can tap into our services."

The Mi Casa Su Casa cafe owner says she also hopes to be an advocate for small businesses.

"Often times, small businesses get somewhat neglected and overlooked, so I want to make sure I am a champion for them as well," she explained.

Another goal involves creating an advisory board with people from different municipalities across Berks.

"I want to have feet on the street, ears and eyes everywhere, so that we're doing what is necessary to provide quality service for everyone in the district," Cepeda-Freytiz said.

Looking back, she says serving on Reading City Council prepared her for this moment. She describes her local service as "boot camp, to some extent."

"Having a lot of patience, and understanding personalities and reaching consensuses," she explained.

It didn't come without challenges, though. Exactly two weeks after the death of former Reading City Council President Jeffrey Waltman, council voted unanimously to appoint Cepeda-Freytiz as its new president.

Soon after that, she lost a close family member who helped with her campaign. A short time later, the lawmaker says her father died.

"A lot of losses, but nonetheless, we have persevered, and we're still here. I know it's going to be emotional for me tomorrow because my dad isn't here, and I don't want to cry," she said tearfully.

"I never saw myself pursuing politics or running for office, but it was that need to make a change to have an impact, to be voice, to represent those underrepresented, and here I am at the state level," she said. "Wow."

Cepeda-Freytiz tells 69 News she has been very busy gearing up for the year's first session. Since Dec. 1, she says she has worked on a budget, hired a chief of staff and constituent services advisor, and provided letters of support for grants for Wyomissing and the Olivet Boys and Girls Club.

"We have also been attending different city council meetings, so I have been to the West Reading Council meeting, to the Sinking Spring, Wyomissing," she said. "We're thinking of a women's health fair in the month of March."

Tuesday morning, a busload of people will travel from the GoggleWorks parking lot — located at 201 Washington St. — as they head to Harrisburg to witness the swearing-in ceremony.

Cepeda-Freytiz can be reached via email at RepCepedaFreytiz@pahouse.net.