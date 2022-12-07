WERNERSVILLE, Pa. — Eighty-one years ago, the Japanese bombed Hawaii's Pearl Harbor in a surprise attack, killing and wounding thousands of U.S. servicemembers.

In Berks County on Wednesday, many people paid tribute to those who served and lost their lives on that infamous day in American history.

"It's been a long time, but it's certainly altogether fitting that on this solemn day of the attack on Pearl Harbor that we remember and honor those who died," said Fred Davis, a U.S. Army veteran who organized a memorial service at the Phoebe Berks retirement community in Wernersville.

The ceremony commemorated the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, in which more than 2,400 lost their lives and more than 1,100 others were wounded.

"When they play 'Taps,' I'm just ready to break out in tears," Davis said. "It just chokes me up, because it means so much to me. That's my kind of remembrance of people I lost."

Davis said it's important to generate interest in our nation's history.

"I think people come to understand," he said.

Winnie Woll's mother was a U.S. Army nurse serving in Hawaii during World War II and was on the island of Ohau when Pearl Harbor was attacked.

"For her, it was a surprise," said Woll, who lives in St. Lawrence. "The attack was not planned at all, and these people were not ready for it."

Her mother, Teresa Stauffer Foster, helped where needed after the attack. Fifty years later, she and her family went to Hawaii, and she was honored for her service. Her grandson, 16 at the time, was among those who witnessed her receive her plaque for service.

"He looks at it and thinks, 'Oh my goodness, this is not my grandmother anymore. This is a war hero,'" Woll recalled.

For those who served, service means sacrifice, and its impact flows through our communities.

In the words of former President Ronald Reagan:

"They gave up everything for our country for us, and all we can do is remember."