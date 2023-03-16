READING, Pa. - It's a big birthday bash in Reading!

The city is celebrating 275 years with a ceremony, parties and fireworks that will be shot off near the Pagoda Thursday night.

It's Reading's "bicenterquasquigenary."

If you can't say it, don't worry, neither could we. Just a lot of practice.

"Happy birthday to Reading. Happy birthday to Reading...," sang Kehlani Garcia and Adelle Gonell.

The city incorporated as a municipality March 16, 1748.

"Right now, we're celebrating Reading's bicenterquasquigenary, and that means 275 years," said Nathaniel Thomas, supervisor of the reference department at Reading Public Library.

The main branch of the Reading Public Library is one of many places holding festivities to commemorate the milestone.

"We're having a cake," explained Thomas. "We're having a slideshow downstairs of historic postcards."

"We're making chocolate covered pretzels. It's a nod to Reading, and being known as 'Pretzel City,'" explained Nancy Maurer, manager of the children's section.

The library is also raffling off a book about the history of Reading and having other giveaways.

"Which makes sense. We're a library talking about the city," joked Thomas. "We got it all locked down."

What's a party without fireworks?

"Over 400 shots, and it will be a spectacular show, similar to what we've done in the past for New Year's Eve," said Bill Koch, Sr., CPA with William G. Koch & Associates.

William G. Koch and Associates got involved in Reading's 250th anniversary celebration. This time around, 11 local sponsors have contributed to make the display possible.

"We love the city, and it's our city, and it's a nice place to live, work, play and learn," added Koch.

"I love the diversity. We have a lot going on here. We have the Santander. We have performing arts," added Thomas. "We have so many things that other cities our size can't offer."

The fireworks will begin right around 8:50, so get outside a few minutes beforehand, and look towards the Pagoda.