SPRING TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual restaurant chain aiming to "bring people together through wholesome and simple foods" is planning to open its first location in Berks County later this week.

Honeygrow, offering "craveable and customizable" salads, stir-fry dishes and “honeybar” desserts, is planning to open a new outpost on Friday in the Broadcasting Square shopping center, 2715 N. Meridian Blvd., Spring Township, according to the company's social media pages.

The chain, with more than 30 locations in seven states, was founded by Justin Rosenberg in Philadelphia in 2012.

"As a newly converted proponent of a plant-based diet and tired of the mediocrity in both food and experiences presented by many of the older and emerging fast dining options, Justin decided to leave the cubicle world, train in a fine-dining kitchen, and pursue a life that spoke to his passion: Creating awesome things through the lens of nourishing foods," a description on the company's website reads.

Honeygrow offers about a half dozen stir-fry selections, including garlic butter shrimp (freshly made egg white noodles, roasted shrimp, snow peas, scallions, mushrooms, toasted sesame seeds, chili crisps and garlic butter sauce); sesame garlic (freshly made whole wheat noodles, roasted steak, mushrooms, broccoli, scallions and sesame seeds); and sweet soy five spice (brown rice, turkey meatballs, green beans, red onions, sesame seeds and Honeygrow’s “sweet soy five spice” sauce).

Seasonal stir-fry options are available, including its current offering of pesto chicken (egg white noodles, roasted chicken, grape tomatoes, snow peas, baby corn, shaved parmesan, fresh lime and basil pesto sauce).

Diners may also create their own stir-fry selection, starting around $7.60, by choosing a base of egg white noodles, whole wheat noodles, rice noodles, kale or brown rice, along with other ingredients such as vegetables, garnishes and signature sauces.

Protein options include roasted tofu, scrambled egg, roasted chicken, roasted steak, roasted shrimp or turkey meatballs.

About a half dozen salads, starting around $7.40, include kale chicken Caesar, Asian sesame ginger, keto (curly kale, roasted chicken, crispy bacon, grape tomatoes, red onions, shaved parmesan, avocado and fresh lime squeeze) and paleo (organic baby spinach, roasted chicken, cucumber, scallions, strawberries, blueberries, avocado, roasted walnuts and olive oil and balsamic vinegar). Custom salad options are also available.

“We pride ourselves on being a team of creatives—from our product to our stores and tech design—yet nothing gets us more excited than gorgeous food, sourced intelligently and having our guests leave happy,” the company description continues. “Why? Because it tastes better, not because it’s cool or it’s trendy to say. We couldn’t care less what the other fast-casual guys and gals do—we’re in it for our love of great food, amazing experiences, and love for all things creative.”

For customers with a sweet tooth, Honeygrow also serves up “honeybar” dessert cups such as “The Cobbler” (yogurt, roasted apples, streusel crumble and whipped cream), "Brownie Crumble" (strawberries, grapes, dark chocolate chips, brownie crumbles, whipped cream and local clover honey) and fruit + granola (strawberries, blueberries, apples, grapes, coconut shavings and local buckwheat honey). Create-your-own honeybar treats are also available.

"Made with only the highest quality ingredients, honeygrow's stir-fry, salads, and honeybars offer the perfect combination of quick and healthy flavors to satisfy whatever you're craving for lunch, dinner, or a mid-day snack," a message on the business' website reads.

Ahead of the Spring Township restaurant's grand opening on Friday, Honeygrow is inviting the community to stop by the eatery on Thursday - its final day of training - to enjoy a complimentary stir-fry or salad on us (up to $15).

Community members need to register and select a time on the event page. When you arrive at the restaurant, staff will ask you to show them your QR code so they can scan you in and then share the promotion code with you for you to use.

Individuals attending the training exercise are encouraged to share feedback of their dining experience at honeygrow.com/contact.

Honeygrow has more than 30 locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Massachusetts.

A year-old restaurant operates on North West End Boulevard in Quakertown, and the chain also operates several regional locations in and around Philadelphia.

To stay up to date on Honeygrow happenings, follow the business’ pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.