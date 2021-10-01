MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — Excitement is building for an event that traditionally serves as the start of the Halloween season in Berks County.
The Temple Halloween parade in Muhlenberg Township will step off at 6 p.m. Saturday, and some eager paradegoers have already put their chairs in place along Kutztown Road.
That street will serve as the parade's primary route from the Muhlenberg School District campus to Mt. Laurel Avenue.
The two-hour parade will feature a lineup of high school marching bands, the Buccaneer Alumni Band, car groups, fire trucks, and community youth organizations.
The parade's rain date is Sunday at 4 p.m., but AccuWeather's forecast for Berks County at 6 p.m. on Saturday is mostly sunny skies and a temperature of 72 degrees. By 8 p.m., skies will still be clear, but the temperature will have dropped to 64 degrees.
The parade isn't the only Halloween event on the calendar in Muhlenberg Township this season.
Jim Dietrich Park will be the setting for some autumn events next weekend.
The park will be transformed into a Haunted Hollow on Oct. 8, 9, and 10 from 7 until 10 p.m. The event will feature a haunted hayride along the Schuylkill River, and the barn will be converted into a "lunatic asylum."
The cost is $10 per person for each attraction or $18 for both.
During the day on Oct. 9, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., the park will be scare-free, as the township sponsors its Fall Family Fun Fest. The event will include a traditional hayride, pumpkin painting, an apple launcher, carnival-type games, and magic shows.