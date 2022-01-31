KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Taxes can always be tricky, but these are also tricky times for the IRS.
The U.S. Treasury Department has spoken of 'enormous challenges' at the IRS. At the end of 2021, about 6 million individual returns were still unprocessed.
Steve Sharadin of Sharadin Tax Service in Kutztown says some of his customers' amended 2020 returns haven't been processed yet. Some have gotten letters from the IRS saying they still haven't filed.
"There's been a big delay, or lag, if you will, with the IRS trying to process all these paper correspondences, payments, refunds, in a timely manner," said Sharadin.
"[Taxpayers'] accounts aren't getting updated and, in the meantime, they're continuing to receive notices of delinquency that start to reference collection processes and certainly becomes very unnerving for a taxpayer."
Sharadin says if you get a letter from the IRS, you have to act. "One thing taxpayers don't want to do is ignore any notice," he said. "Even if you feel like you followed up on a notice that pertains to the same issue, and you continue to receive notices, keep following up with the IRS."
Sharadin says you have to be patient, as hard as that can be.
"Also understand that this eventually will sort itself out but it can take months," said Sharadin.
One of the biggest pieces of advice Sharadin gives is that he strongly recommends you file your taxes electronically rather than by mail.