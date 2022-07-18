Go Buy Berks Mastercard gift card
Greater Reading Chamber Alliance

READING, Pa. - The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance is launching a gift card program that is expected to drive dollars and marketing exposure in Berks County. 

The Go Buy Berks Mastercard gift card can be used at all Berks County businesses, says GRCA.

A press release writes that this all-in-one gift card program is designed tp inspire the community to take advantage of local products and services.

“Shopping local is something we can all do to assist our local economy and small business community,” said Julie

Larison, Senior Director of Membership Services. “Go Buy Berks gift cards make it easy for Berks County residents

to shop, eat or use the services of county businesses and share the opportunity with friends, family and

colleagues.”

Go Buy Berks cards can be purchased as an e-gift card and downloaded to a phone or computer or as a plastic

card that will be shipped to the purchaser. The cards can be purchased in any monetary amount or in bulk for

those considering the card for gifts, incentives or rewards.

All businesses in Berks County that accept Mastercard can participate in the program. 

