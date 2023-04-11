READING, Pa. - Charges against a man accused of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint in Luzerne County and driving her to Berks have been dismissed, authorities say.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, kidnapping, robbery, theft and all related charges against 43-year-old Michael Grimm were dismissed when the alleged victim failed to appear at a court hearing.

At the time of the February 10, 2023 incident, investigators said Grimm and another woman agreed to drive a couple from Rochester, New York, to Reading for $300.

Grimm allegedly stopped the car in Plymouth, Luzerne County after the unidentified woman he was with faked a medical emergency.

Police at the time said the alleged victim's husband got out of the car to render aid and Grimm held the female victim at gunpoint and drove away.

Later that night, police said Pennsylvania State Troopers from the Hamburg barracks stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation on Route 61 near Zions Church Road in Perry Township, Berks County.

Grimm allegedly sped off and was later arrested in Buffalo, New York.

There's no word if Luzerne County prosecutors intend to refile charges.

Grimm is still facing fleeing and eluding and related charges in Berks County.