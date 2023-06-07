READING, Pa. - A video shows Damon Atkins on the other side of the street at a Pride flag raising at Reading City Hall on Saturday.

Atkins is heard talking with a police officer, saying he is on public property.

Moments later he begins quoting scripture in a raised voice and is immediately handcuffed.

Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli said Atkins was being disruptive to the event and being disorderly. He said Atkins was not taken into custody because of what he was saying.

"Our officers gave him warnings to cease that behavior as it was disrupting the event that was taking place," said Tornielli.

69 News spoke with Atkins, who said he preaches in the city and that he was not targeting any certain group of people. He tells us he targets sin. Atkins said he could have handled things better.

"I come to the event because the Bible says going to all the world and preach the gospel to every creature. No one is exempt," said Atkins.

On Wednesday, The Berks County District Attorney's Office said after reviewing videos of the incident, the charges of disorderly conduct against Atkins have been withdrawn.

"After review of the video of the incident, including body-worn cameras, and a review of the case law, we did not believe we could prove a criminal case of disorderly conduct," the Berks County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.