READING, Pa. - A man is charged with first degree murder after the victim of a viscous beating on a downtown Reading street has died.

In the early morning hours of September 10, 2022, police say 44-year-old Miles Fullard parked his van in the 700 block of Penn Street.

A short time later, witnesses reported seeing Fullard repeatedly punch and kick the victim in their head over a dozen times. At one point, police say he dragged the victim into the middle of the street to continue the assault.

Investigators say when the first responding officers arrived, they found Fullard hiding behind the van and the victim unconscious and unable to talk to police.

The suspect's account of what happened differed from that of witnesses, and Fullard was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and related offenses. Court records show he was arraigned and posted bail that same day.

The victim, who officials have not yet identified, died February 1 of blunt force injuries to the head. The manner of death was ruled homicide.

Fullard is currently in custody at Berks County Jail. There is no bail for murder.