READING, Pa. - Law enforcement authorities in Berks County have filed criminal charges against a suspect who was shot by Reading police officers while allegedly pointing a handgun at them.
Lakim Jahaad Miller-Nock, 29, of Reading, was due to be arraigned by a judge Monday on two counts of aggravated assault, robbery, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, receiving stolen property, terroristic threats, and three counts of simple assault, according to detectives with the Berks County district attorney's office.
Bail has not yet been set.
A trio of RPD officers shot Miller-Nock multiple times as the suspect refused their demands to drop the stolen .38-caliber revolver in the area of South Eighth and Franklin streets on Sept. 13, according to the detectives.
The officers had responded there for a reported altercation involving multiple people, including the suspect, inside an apartment.
Prior to the shooting, surveillance cameras in the area recorded video of the suspect leaving the apartment with the gun and using it to pistol-whip a man before pointing it at him, the detectives said.
Unknown to the officers who arrived moments later and shot Miller-Nock was that the gun pointed at them could not be fired because it had a locked safety mechanism engaged, according to investigators.
Berks County District Attorney John Adams ruled last week that the officers were justified in the actions they took.
Miller-Nock is a transgender woman who prefers to go by the name of Roxanne Moore, authorities said.