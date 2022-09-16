READING, Pa. — Berks County prosecutors have filed new charges against the man who was shot by a Reading police officer outside a Wawa store earlier this week.

Emanuel Padilla Tirado, who remains hospitalized for treatment of his gunshot wounds, is facing charges of aggravated assault (2 counts), receiving stolen property, firearms not to be carried without a license, recklessly endangering another person, and simple assault (3 counts), detectives with the district attorney's office announced Friday.

Tirado, 33, already had a warrant out for his arrest in connection with a shooting in the city on Sept. 9, when the police encountered him on the parking lot of the Wawa in the 400 block of Lancaster Avenue late Wednesday afternoon.

In his attempt to flee, Tirado struck one of the officers with his car, prompting the officer to open fire, according to investigators, who said that Tirado was hit multiple times in the abdomen.

At the time, the police said Tirado was armed with a loaded gun that had been reported stolen in Sinking Spring.

None of the officers involved in the arrest was injured.