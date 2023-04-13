READING, Pa. - Murder charges have been filed in a deadly 2022 Easter Sunday shooting on a Reading street.

Authorities have charged 25-year-old Jose Tabares-Gonzalez with first and third degree murder, aggravated assault and related offenses in the April 17, 2022 shooting death of 36-year-old Emmanuel Negron.

Negron was shot in the parking lot of the C-Town Supermarket near North Sixth and Greenwich streets. Police found him laying in a grassy area a short distance away. He later died at Reading Hospital.

Tabares-Negron is not currently in custody. Police say his last unknown address was on the 100 block of West Greenwich Street.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Reading Police at (610) 655-6116 or anonymously to Crime Alert Berks at 1(877) 373-9913.