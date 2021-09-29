ROBESONIA , Pa. — Two drivers have been charged in connection with a crash that killed a Berks County man as he walked his dog across Penn Avenue in Robesonia.
Authorities said Wednesday that their month-long investigation of the crash led them to arrest Todd Frey, 55, of Manchester, York County, on several charges, including accidents involving death or personal injury and careless driving.
Frey was behind the wheel of his employer's box truck on the morning of Aug. 26, when he struck Robert Lynn Hatt, 67, and his dog, Scout, as they walked across Penn Avenue at Robeson Street in Robesonia, authorities said.
Investigators said they identified Frey after several hours of interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video from area businesses and homes. They said Frey told them that he saw some debris in the roadway and steered to avoid it, but he denied hitting anyone. A GPS unit in Frey's truck showed that he was driving 40 mph in a 35 mph zone at the time of impact, officials said.
A 19-year-old witness who was driving behind Frey pulled over after seeing Hatt lying motionless in the street. As he was on the phone with 911, a car and a tanker truck ran over Hatt, officials said.
The driver of the car, a 71-year-old woman from Womelsdorf, was charged with duty to give information and render aid. Investigators said she told them that she ran over something as she drove around the two stopped vehicles, but she thought it was a deer or a dog.
The driver of the tanker truck, a 63-year-old man from Alburtis, Lehigh County, was not charged. Investigators said they believe he did not see Hatt or know that the rear axles of his truck ran over him. The tanker was loaded with 96,000 pounds of spring water.