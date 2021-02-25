READING, Pa. - Law enforcement authorities have filed criminal charges against four people in connection with the operation of an unlicensed casino in Berks County.
David Scott Hutchinson, 50, of John Creek, Georgia, and Nahyun Hutchinson, 49, of Exeter Township, surrendered to detectives with the district attorney's office Thursday on first-degree felony charges of corrupt organizations and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities. They're also facing a pair of misdemeanor gambling charges.
The other two suspects -- Sean Sang Lee, 49, also of Exeter Township, and Matthew Kyle Shepherd, 35, of Jefferson Georgia -- remain at large. They're facing the same charges, detectives said.
The charges stem from a seven-month investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police and the Berks County district attorney's detectives of illegal gambling that resulted in their raid of Windfall Amusements 777 Casino in the Kenhorst Plaza shopping center on Aug. 20, 2020.
During the raid, authorities said they seized 57 video gambling devices and nearly $68,000 in cash as well as documents related to all four suspects.
The casino, officials said, advertised itself on the internet and local billboards as being open to the public.
The investigation, they added, involved undercover detectives purporting themselves to be patrons and making several cash transactions that resulted in losses and gains from playing the illegal devices.
David Hutchinson and Nahyun Hutchinson were arraigned Thursday and freed on $40,000 bail.