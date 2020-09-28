READING, Pa. – 29-year-old Lakim Jahaad Miller-Nock, a transgender woman who prefers to go by Roxanne Moore, is charged with aggravated assault, robbery, and other offenses after authorities say she pointed a gun at police.
"She put herself in a situation where she did not abide by the police commands and she was shot,” Berks County District Attorney John Adams said.
Adams says she is out of the hospital and was taken into custody. She spent days in the hospital recovering from multiple gun shot wounds. Surveillance footage shows the tense moments during the incident when police responded to a report of an altercation in an apartment near South 8th and Franklin streets.
Adams calls the shooting justified.
"The law is clear in Pennsylvania if you point a loaded firearm at a police officer and they order you to drop that fire arm and you refuse to drop that firearm they are entitled to use deadly force,” Adams said.
Additionally, the LGBTQ Center in Reading previously expressed concerns about mental health possibly playing a role in the incident.
"I expect that the defense in this case will raise mental health issues as a defense in this case I would expect the lawyers for the defendant would seek an evaluation,” Adams said.
The gun Miller-Nock used has a locked safety mechanism that police were unaware of.
The incident occurred during an ongoing period of unrest related to police-involved shootings and other incidents across the country.
Adams says the challenge and responsibility police officers have requires a delicate balance.
"Police officers need to protect themselves,” Adams said. “They also have a duty to protect our community."