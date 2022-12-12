MT. PENN, Pa. — Charges have been filed against a man who reportedly shot a woman during a road rage incident in Berks County on Friday.

"In our world, there's a lot of road rage incidents, but they don't all end up in firearms or someone being shot," said Det. Ronald Linderman, Central Berks Regional Police Department.

The incident on Friday happened right outside of the police station on Perkiomen Avenue in Mt. Penn. It was a series of bad decisions that will have a lasting impact.

"Yeah, you're mad because a traffic violation occurred or you got cut off or something happened, but there's no reason to escalate it to those extremes," Linderman said.

It began to unfold just after 12:45 p.m., when a couple in a car reported being cut off by the driver of another vehicle near Clymer Street and Perkiomen Avenue in southeast Reading. They followed that car to a red light at North 22nd Street and Perkiomen Avenue in Mt. Penn, and a confrontation ensued.

"A passenger of the one vehicle got out and walked up to the offending vehicle," Linderman said. "A screaming match occurred. Then, the driver of the car behind got out and continued to scream at the offending driver."

At that point, the police said Andrew Joseph Danna, the driver of the car that allegedly cut off the other car, shot the woman. The bullet broke her wrist.

The police department's cameras caught the entire shooting on video. After the incident, the suspect left the scene, but he surrendered to a patrol officer a short time later.

"As long as there's no personal injury or property injury [or] no accident occurred, then just let it go," Linderman said. "It's not worth being shot. It's not worth shooting someone, [and] it's not worth fighting over."