READING, Pa. - Reading Police have identified a man they say is responsible for a daytime shooting inside a Penn Street building.

44-year-old Angel Burgos-Ortiz has been charged with aggravated assault and related offenses stemming from a shooting incident in the 900 block of Penn Street on January 2.

According to Reading Police, just prior to the shooting, the victim and Burgos-Ortiz were engaged in a dispute over work being performed on the building.

Investigators have not released specifics on the nature of that dispute.

The 41-year-old victim was shot in the leg but is expected to recover.

Burgos-Ortiz was not in custody at the time police announced charges Friday.

Anyone with information on Angel Burgos-Ortiz's whereabouts is asked to call the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Alert Berks County’s tip line at 1(877) 373-991.