BOYERTOWN, Pa. — A picture circulating on social media prompted concern and a police investigation at a high school that serves students in Berks and Montgomery counties.

A social media post discovered Tuesday morning appeared to show a former student in a bathroom at Boyertown Area Senior High School in Berks County holding a gun, according to the Eastern Berks Regional Police Department.

"The picture was very disturbing, and was treated with urgency by the Eastern Berks Regional Police Department (EBRPD) and Boyertown Areas School District (BASD) Administration," police said in a statement.

Administrators and police quickly took measures at the school to make sure students and staff were safe, then investigators went to the home of the former student to investigate.

Police said they found an airsoft gun and a BB gun and confirmed the person in the picture was the former student.

The former student was not at the school Tuesday, and he hasn't been for almost a month, the police said.

The student is expected to be charged in juvenile court, the police chief said.

Authorities did not say when the picture was taken.