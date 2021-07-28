CUMRU TWP., Pa - It all started with a phone call, followed by another phone call. The calls continued.
"We got some calls from the public,” explained Hayden Carroll, a Humane Society Police Officer. “Multiple over a span of time, over some concerns over conditions of multiple horses on the property."
It equaled enough for a search warrant served Monday and the discovery of a number of horses being neglected on a Greenwich Township property.
Humane Society Police say neglect can include lack of vet care, not being fed, and lack of adequate shelter.
"We're still ongoing with the investigation, with multiple people, multiple suspects that we're looking into at this time and we will be filling charges or at least initiate filing charges in the next 48 hours,” Carroll explained.
As these horses are cared for and nurses back to health at the ARL, what happens next?
“The hope is to hold anybody associated with the condition of these animals fully accountable and also having these animals, through court processes, released from these ownerships so they don't have to go back to the circumstances they came from,” said Carroll.
Humane Society police say calls have gone up during the pandemic. They urge anyone who believes animal abuse to be taking place to call their tip line.
"I always appreciate it when anybody sees a concern and they voice it,” Carroll said. “I don't want people to think maybe I'm blowing it out of proportion.”
To report a suspected case of animal abuse or negligence to the humane officer team, you can call 610-373-8830.