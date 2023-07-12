RICHMOND TWP., Pa. - A Richmond Township man is facing homicide charges after a domestic incident inside his home turned fatal.

46-year-old Harrison Boakye is charged with first and third degree murder, strangulation and related offenses in the death of his wife, 33-year-old Winifred Boakye.

Death investigation launched after woman found dead in Richmond Township home A 33-year-old woman was found unresponsive inside the residence and was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say On July 7, Fleetwood Police were dispatched to a home in the unit block of Middletown Road for a domestic incident.

Inside the home, officers located the victim, who was unresponsive.

Life saving measures were initiated but failed, and the coroner pronounced Winifred Boakye dead a short time later.

Investigators allege that the defendant engaged in a physical altercation with the victim inside the master bathroom of their Richmond Township home.

Harrison Boakye was arrested and charged with aggravated assault later that day.

On July 10, an autopsy was conducted and the victim’s death was ruled a homicide caused by manual strangulation.

Harrison Boakye is currently in Berks County Jail and is expected to be arraigned on the upgraded charges at a later time.

He is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.