READING, Pa - It's a basketball game that means a lot more off the court to the community.
“It's really powerful that we are coming back after three years. COVID really knocked everybody down,” said Crystal Gilmore Harris, one of the organizers.
Knocked down, but getting back up to help kids who are passionate about basketball.
“We are doing this event to help sponsor kids to travel after the regular season of AAU into Nationals, so they'll be traveling all over,” said Gilmore-Harris.
Reading Kids That Ball and members of the Reading Police Department will face off in a charity basketball game this Friday at the Geigle Complex at Reading High.
“See the cops interact with our kids in a positive way, no better bond to build right now with what's going on in the world,” Gilmore-Harris said.
The game brings a number of important organizations here in the city and beyond together including the Berks Community Action Program and the Lonnie Walker Foundation.
Stephan Fains from Berks Community Action Plan is all over. He is fully engrossed in anyone whose willing to put something forward that is going to help the community and the kids in the community,” said Gilmore-Harris.
Former Reading High standout and current NBA player Lonnie Walker attended the last game. No word on if he'll make a surprise visit this Friday, but there will be other vendors and community organizations on hand.
"Take advantage of some of the other people who will be there to give you some valuable information about the community,” Gilmore-Harris said.
Admission is $7.00 for adults and $3.00 for kids. Tip off is set for 6:00 p.m. on Friday.