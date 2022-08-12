READING, Pa. - A long-vacant historic building in downtown Reading will be getting new tenants in a few weeks. Shuman Development Group hosted an open house at its Berks County Trust Building on Friday.

The revamped terra cotta exterior of one of Reading's most historic buildings will soon be revealed. But for now we are getting a look at the inside.

"We're going to have studios, one bedroom and two bedrooms," Jorge Diaz of the Shuman Development Group tells 69 News.

On the 3rd, 4th, and 5th floors of the Berks County Trust Building in the unit block of North 6th Street, the Shuman Development Group held an open house for its residential apartments. 39 apartments are part of a 15 million dollar transformation of the old building, which at one time sat vacant for seven years.

A credit union and other commercial offices and a food court are part of the plans.

"You're going to have a lot of amenities, things to do in the property. Obviously, you're downtown and everything is nearby, so that's exciting," continued Diaz.

And there doesn't appear to be a slowdown in the demand for housing.

"We've had over 200 applications. We printed 200 applications and didn't think they'd go that fast, but they went in the first half of the time we had the open house," Diaz said.

Shuman Development Group says tenants will move in September 1st.