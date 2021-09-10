This - is a Conrad Weiser comeback story - and also one about a battle that is not yet finished.
“We know that this is a really important night for Emma," senior Gina Birn said. "She’s been battling this for awhile and we feel it should be really special.”
Junior cheerleader Emma Munger is cheering in her first varsity game after being diagnosed with leukemia in 2019.
“I was honestly shocked," Emma said. "I didn’t know they were going to do this much for me and this many people were gonna show up.”
As she cheers on the Scouts - the football team -the rest of the squad - and the fans in the stands - are cheering for her.
“I think she definitely feels supported by the community and by her friends and the cheer team," senior Macy Sell said. "It’s a lot for her but she’s definitely feeling supported.”
The team behind Emma continues to grow within this Conrad Weiser community and it’s something her mother tells me continues to take her breath away.
“It’s very overwhelming that everybody wants to be supportive of Emma and our family and I can’t thank this community enough,” Emma's mom Kellie Munger said.
Emma may have been away from school and the sidelines but she tells me she’s learning lessons that are changing her life.
“Definitely that I’m stronger than I think I am,” Emma said. “Whatever you are doing, don’t give up. Just don’t give up.”