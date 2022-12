WEST READING, Pa. - It's the end of an era for a long-time Berks County restaurant.

Chef Alan's in West Reading is closing its doors for good Saturday.

The restaurant has been open for nearly 35 years.

Chef Alan Rutter and his brother, Jeff, said they are embarking on other opportunities.

The West Reading Mayor said a new lease, believed to be a Cigar Lounge, has already been signed. They're set to move in sometime in January.