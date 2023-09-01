HAMBURG, Pa. - Saturday marks the return of Hamburg's biggest yearly attraction, The Taste of Hamburg-er Festival.

Chefs from all over are perfecting their burgers to be part of this year's event.

"We're doing a cowboy burger, which is bacon jam with smoked gouda and candied jalapenos on a brioche bun," said Ryan Orth, executive chef at Copperz Brewing Co. in Hamburg. "The other one is going to be a burger with a house-made mixed berry barbeque sauce with white cheddar and bacon."

Orth is just one of at least thirty different burger makers bringing their culinary skills to the mountain town this weekend.

"I saw a lot of people on there from Harrisburg, West Reading, like everywhere," said Orth. "It's pretty crazy about how many companies can come out and do a bunch of different stuff."

The festival draws tens of thousands of people from all around.

The event spans five blocks in downtown Hamburg and is like a huge block party. It's also a major fundraiser for the community.

"It turned into a huge fundraising event for the Our Town Foundation, and so we've just kept it going and kept it growing," said Chris Tray, an organizer.

Tray is also the festival beer garden manager this year.

He says on top of all the great favorites like burgers, beer and music, there are some fun new additions like a professional wrestling ring and a duck toss.

"We probably have more people coming into the festival that day than live here," Tray said.

He adds it's because of the volunteers and the sponsors the Taste of Hamburg-er has done so well.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, September 2nd in downtown Hamburg.