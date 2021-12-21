READING, Pa. — A Chester County man on a mission to spread awareness about autism continued his visits of police stations around the region with a stop in Berks County.
Alex Mann spent some time visiting with Pennsylvania State Police troopers at the Troop L headquarters on Kenhorst Boulevard in Reading.
It was Mann's 135th visit to a police station and his first to a PSP troop headquarters, according to the state police, who shared photos of the visit on Twitter.
Mann has autism, and he told WPVI-TV last year that he visits police stations within driving distance of his home in Malvern to let officers know that he supports them. He said he also wants them to understand what it's like to interact with someone who has a disability.
We recently welcomed Alex Mann to SP Reading. This was his first visit to a Troop HQ & his 135th visit to a police station. pic.twitter.com/X5dCWDHIJg— Trooper Beohm (@PSPTroopLPIO) December 20, 2021