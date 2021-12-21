Alex Mann visits Pennsylvania State Police in Reading
PSP Troop L

READING, Pa. — A Chester County man on a mission to spread awareness about autism continued his visits of police stations around the region with a stop in Berks County.

Alex Mann spent some time visiting with Pennsylvania State Police troopers at the Troop L headquarters on Kenhorst Boulevard in Reading.

It was Mann's 135th visit to a police station and his first to a PSP troop headquarters, according to the state police, who shared photos of the visit on Twitter.

Mann has autism, and he told WPVI-TV last year that he visits police stations within driving distance of his home in Malvern to let officers know that he supports them. He said he also wants them to understand what it's like to interact with someone who has a disability.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.