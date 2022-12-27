OLEY TWP., Pa. - A Chester County business is finalizing plans to move into a former Berks County ice cream shop.

Penn Steak and Fries, a sandwich shop serving the Pottstown area for over 20 years, announced Monday plans to move from their longtime location at the Coventry Mall to the former site of the Oley Turnpike Dairy.

The beloved dairy had been in business over half a century when it closed its doors for good in August of 2022.

However, their location isn't the only thing that's changing.

Penn Steak and Fries will be rebranded as REDVO when the new Berks County location opens for business.

They say more information will be available in the coming weeks, but customers can expect them to provide everything they love about Penn Steak and Fries, and more.

Check their Facebook page for updates.