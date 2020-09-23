Kauffman's Chicken Barbecue
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

READING, Pa. - Two businesses teamed up Wednesday afternoon to support the Helping Harvest food bank.

Kauffman's Chicken BBQ sold packaged meals as part of FirstEnergy's "Harvest for Hunger" fundraiser.

The restaurant set up a mobile stand in a parking lot on North Fifth Street Highway in Muhlenberg Township.

People bought meals that came with chicken, baked potatoes, and applesauce.

All proceeds from the event will go to Helping Harvest.

Since the coronavirus crisis began in the spring, the Spring Township-based food bank said it has been distributing more than one million pounds of food each month, nearly two times that of a year ago.

