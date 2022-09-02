TULPEHOCKEN TWP., Pa. — Firefighters made quick work of a fire that erupted inside the Dieffenbach's Potato Chips factory in Berks County.

A cooking kettle inside the plant on Host Road in Tulpehocken Township overheated Thursday night and sparked a fire, according to Chief Lester Feick, Keystone Fire Company of Rehrersburg.

Flames extended to the roofline of the building, prompting officials to strike a second alarm for additional manpower.

No one was injured, Feick said.

Dieffenbach's chief operating officer, Mike Marlowe, told 69 News on Friday that the company continues making potato chips but that there's sill much work to be done to get everything back up and running.