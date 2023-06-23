BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A Berks County man is behind bars after authorities say he abused a 10-month-old infant.

22-year-old Justin Schade of Bethel Township is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and related offenses.

Authorities say in early January of this year, first responders were called to a Bethel Township home for a child that was not breathing.

Upon arrival, EMTs observed that the victim was breathing and after making efforts to stabilize the patient, he was transported to Penn State Health St. Joseph Hospital in Bern Township for treatment.

Investigators say medical staff quickly determined the child had life-threatening injuries and needed advanced medical care, and he was transferred again to Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Dauphin County.

Due to the nature of the child's injuries, Dauphin County Children and Youth Services joined the investigation.

Authorities say the victim suffered fractured ribs, a ruptured eye socket and other injuries and determined they were the result of child abuse, specifically shaking and squeezing injuries.

According to investigators, the child's mother said Schade admitted to her that he had shaken the victim on the day of the incident.

According to court paperwork, the child also sustained injuries while he was again a patient at Hershey Medical Center later that month.

Medical staff observed a large laceration on the child's face and noted that Schade had been the only person with the victim at the time of injury. It is alleged that Schade told hospital staff that the child was "fighting him" as he tried to feed him, and scratched his own face as result. Investigators determined it was not possible for the victim to injure himself in that manner.

Staff also observed bruising on the child that had not been present when he was initially hospitalized earlier that month.

Schade is in Berks County Jail unable to post $250,000 bail.