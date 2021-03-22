READING, Pa. — In Pennsylvania, reports of child abuse dropped 22% in 2020 from the year before. The numbers especially plummeted in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Berks County, District Attorney John Adams said the numbers are even more drastic.
"We've seen a reduction in the number of reports to our office of over 37%," Adams said. "There's only one cause."
Adams said children aren't seeing the people who are mandated to report suspected abuse, like teachers, counselors and ministers. He said those numbers in Berks went from more than 3,000 in 2019 to 1,925 in 2020.
"When it comes to the child abuse dropping off in the manner that it has, and to the number that it has," Adams said, "I don't think there's a drop-off in abuse in of itself."
According to Adams' office, the pandemic has impacted crime in general. Adams said DUIs have also gone down dramatically, but unlike child abuse, there is an explanation for it, with bars being closed for much of the year.
Schools not seeing kids in person, Adams said, is having a negative impact on abuse reporting.
"It's the children who are suffering, and we really need to look closely," he said. "I believe that we need to get children back into the classroom, back in front of teachers, so that if they are being abused, a teacher will notice it and will report it, and then we will investigate it."