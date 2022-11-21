READING, Pa. — With AAA projecting that millions of Americans will travel this Thanksgiving, the Pennsylvania State Police are making sure kids are safe and secure by checking one car seat at a time.

"We'll look at them and make sure that they are not expired, because all car seats expire," said Trooper David Beohm, a public information officer with PSP's Reading-based Troop L.

Beohm said troopers will go over car seats with parents and caretakers.

"We'll put them in the car to make sure they're tight," he said. "Most people that come in with their car seats done are not tight enough. That's probably the biggest thing."

Children under the age of two are required to be secured in a rear-facing car seat. Any child under four has to be restrained in an approved child safety seat. Children are required to ride in a booster seat until they turn eight.

According to the state police, 1,200 drivers were cited last year for not having children secured. The state police said several child passenger seat fitting events will be held at different locations throughout the state until the 27th.

"We do it for free. It doesn't cost you anything," Beohm said. "You want your kids to be safe; we want your kids to be safe, but give us a call and we'll put it in the right way for you."

The Pennsylvania Turnpike said Thanksgiving will be the busiest travel holiday of the year, with 3.5 million drivers traveling during a six-day period beginning Tuesday. The state is urging drivers to buckle up, drive sober and get rid of any distractions.

"We're asking everyone that, before they take the road, we're encouraging all motorists to focus on safety as part of Operation Safe Holiday," said Mike Keiser, acting deputy secretary for highway administration for PennDOT.