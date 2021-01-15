HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County said they are investigating a child's report of being abducted from a school near Robesonia late Thursday afternoon.
The 10-year-old girl told the police that she was leaving a sports-related event at Conrad Weiser Middle School in Heidelberg Township around 5:30 p.m., when a person forced her into a silver sedan and drove west on Penn Avenue.
The child said they were stopped for a red light at Penn Avenue and Robeson Street in Robesonia when she opened the car door and took off, according to the police, She reported running north through several yards until she reached Lincoln Avenue, where she then headed west until she reached a friend's house on North Church Street.
The police said the only description the girl could provide of her abductor is that the person was wearing "baggy ripped jeans."
The police said they are working with the Conrad Weiser Area School District's administration and reviewing surveillance video from the middle school's campus.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious that may be related to the incident is asked to contact the South Heidelberg Township Police Department by calling 610-670-9885 or 610-655-4911.
Tips can also be passed along to Crime Alert Berks County by sending a text to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913.