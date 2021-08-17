READING, Pa. – Children from all over the country are getting the opportunity to learn from and play alongside professional jazz musicians in Berks County.
Children learn from professional musicians during Berks Jazz Fest
James Kochman had a front row seat to see some of his jazz idols inside Reading's DoubleTree Hotel Monday night at the Reading Musical Foundation's "Project Penske" Get Jazzed Jam.
"I can definitely learn from the better guys," said Kochman.
At this week's Berks Jazz Fest, they are his teachers.
"It's been pretty fun," Kochman said about the camp. "You know you got a good teacher."
Kochman said he dreams of one day taking the stage just like them.
"I was in my school jazz band, and I wanted to get better, of course," he said.
A few seats away was Fleetwood band member Dayne Kishbaugh, taking in every beat of it.
"It's really great to have all these worldwide, world-renowned musicians coming out and playing with young kids, like 16 and all the other kids that are out here as well," Kishbaugh said.
Kishbaugh said this week's camp at Jazz Fest gets him closer to his ultimate goal of becoming a music teacher.
"I really want to start up a middle school band and get those younger kids more hip to the other sounds out there," he explained.
Both Kishbaugh and Kochman are getting to play alongside performers like Albert Rivera this week.
"I feel like it's what we as performers have to do in a way of giving back," said Rivera.
It is an opportunity Get Jazzed chairperson Mike Eben said typically draws in students to Berks County from all over the world.
"They're excited this week because they don't only get to have the camp, but they're also going to meet some of our best artists from Jazz Fest," Eben said.
