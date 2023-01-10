BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Whether it's children's Advil, Motrin or Tylenol, acetaminophen or ibuprofen, it's been noticeably absent from a lot of store shelves.

"There has been overwhelming demand so we couldn't keep up in stock and we were unable to get them," said Dipak Patel, pharmacy manager at the Medicine Shoppe in Shillington. "More than 50% of the kids are sick with something."

Viruses like Covid, RSV, the flu and others have hit hard this year, making the demand for these children's medications unprecedented.

"That's why people are buying more than they normally would," said Patel, adding he expects some relief over the next few weeks. "The supply is trickling in."

Patel was at a loss as for what to tell parents who called looking for pain reliever/fever reducers for their kids. He said they were getting about 5 or 6 calls a day.

"It was actually difficult for us to say no," said Patel. "They'd ask us for an alternative and we didn't have a good alternative."

Patel says there was a recall in Canada on these types of children's pain medications, but he didn't believe that had an effect here. He also said there was a shortage of children's antibiotics but that has since resolved.

"As you could see on our shelves, we have one bottle each," said Patel. "Normally we'll get six of each."

In short, it's been a bad year for sickness.