MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — A popular event in Berks County is underway again for its 26th year. The Chile Pepper Food Festival returned to William Delong Park in Bowers on Friday and will continue on Saturday.

People are traveling from all over to get a taste of the spicy eats.

Tim Myers of Hot Heads Official Hot Sauce is one of the vendors. He said all of his sauces are homemade and are not something you can find at the store. He's looking forward to a great weekend.

"It's been great in the past, and the weather looks great for this weekend," Myers said. "I think it's going to be fantastic."

The festival features more than 80 vendors, which means you're sure to find something for your spice range.

Cindy Smith of Mertztown is there for the chili.

"I had the chili and it's kickin'," she said.

Carl's Kickin' Chili has been serving people at the event for 22 years. Carl Bossler's chili stand is one of the most popular destinations during the festival. He gave 69 News a taste of what he is serving up this weekend.

"It's all one heat level. It's hot, but it has a good balance," Bossler continued. "Everybody seems to like it."

Chrissy Schartozzi is returning to the festival for the 10th year. She is dressed to impress and ready to eat, with her 3-year-old pepper-loving daughter by her side.

"Different hot sauces, the garlic vinegar," she said. "The garlic vinegar is awesome."

John Noll of Rolling Hill Farm is helping to serve the garlic vinegar.

"Most people love it," he said. "They don't think they will."

The Chili Pepper Festival will continue Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.