MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — Friday was a great day to head to the Chile Pepper Food Festival in Berks County.
The festival at William Delong Park in the Maxatawny Township village of Bowers started small about a quarter-century ago and has gotten significantly bigger over the years.
"The first festival started under that pavilion behind you, and that's all there were, vendors around, inside the pavilion," said Denise Bixler, Fleetwood Pepper Company.
Since then, the spicy vegetables have gained popularity with the masses.
"It just grew and escalated, and there's just so many people that are into the Chile pepper," continued Bixler. "It's crazy"
Bixler brings pepper plants from her nearby farm to sell at the event, but there's plenty of other pepper-inspired dishes to try. There are also contests and music at the event.
The festival goes until 6 p.m. Friday and continues from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday.