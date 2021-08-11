HAMBURG, Pa. — It was another summer scorcher in Berks County on Wednesday.

"If we're not here, we're inside with the AC, but being trapped inside with the AC isn't fun at all," said Nicole Fuller of Hamburg.

Fuller and her family sought some relief from the heat at the Hamburg Community Pool.

"My little girl, she's only one. She gets really bad heat rashes, so we come here a lot just to keep her out of the heat," said Fuller

Her daughter, Kaylea, had already been at the pool for three hours.

"Honestly, the pool is never too cold or too warm, and I really like it," said Kaylea Detweiler.

And with temperatures expected to soar into the 90s the next couple days, she and the rest of her family plan to return.

"It's awesome," Fuller said. "I love this pool. Beat the heat out here doing it this way."

A short drive away, at Candy's in Perry Township, Tara Burgon and her family were topping off their day with some ice cream.

"It cools you down," said Burgon

Debra Wahl tagged along with her grandkids.

"We go to our local pool and we go to our local ice cream," said Wahl.

And it's going to be the same agenda for the next couple days.

"I don't tolerate the heat well," Fuller shared, "so I try to stay out of it as much as I can."

