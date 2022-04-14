READING, Pa. - A Christian school that wants to open in a large former church in Reading presented its plans to the city's zoning hearing board Wednesday night.
Arrows Christian Academy hopes to open with the 2022-23 school year on Aug. 16, with about 20 students enrolled in grades K-5, school administrator Kevin Martin told the board.
The school bought the former St. Mark's Evangelical and Reformed Church at 211 W. Greenwich St. for $250,000 on Dec. 8, according to city property transfer records.
Its goal is to add a grade every year to grow into a K-12 school with an optional preschool, with an enrollment capped at 100. Classes would run 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Martin said.
It is seeking special exception approval to establish a school in an existing church. The property is in the R-3 Residential Zoning District.
The zoning board is expected to issue a decision on the plan next month.
Zoning officials suggested that once the school reaches 50 students, its use be reviewed.
Martin noted the church previously had a Head Start program in the structure.
The school at Wednesday's meeting amended its proposal to include a variance for offsite parking for the church's 73-space paved parking lot, about 300 feet from the structure at 613 Lincoln St., which it also bought.
The lot would be used for student drop-off and pickup. School staff would also park there, and it has begun leasing spaces to the community, Martin said. As the school grows, more spaces will be designated specifically for the school, he said.
The school would have employees guide students across a one-way street between the lot and the school, Martin told the board.
Martin said the school plans only cosmetic changes to the church structure and parking lot.
In answer to a question from planning board Chairman Philip Rabena, Martin said the school would be designated by the state education department as a non-public, non-licensed facility, meaning its teachers wouldn't have to be certified through the state.
But it would have traditional classroom settings taught by salaried and volunteer teachers, with small class sizes. It would issue "normal" diplomas, Martin said.
About 20 of the initial students would come from Reading's four Mennonite churches, which would get priority for future enrollment, Martin said.
Other students would be those within walking distance of the school, and "any other parents who want a Christian education for their children," Martin said.
Arrows Christian Academy's website says the school would be funded through tuition as well as an endowment fund and grants. It says tuition will be "well below average for private school education."
The new school would have eight classrooms, two offices, an auditorium, library and playground, with a commercial kitchen that would be used as a cafeteria. The church also has a full attic and basement, Arrows Administrator Loren Yoder said.
David Hollenbach, a former member of the consistory at St. Mark's, said the church in the 1960s boasted Reading's largest membership, with more than 1,600, and recently celebrated its 129th anniversary. But over the years, attendance had dwindled, and in recent years was only 20-25 people a week.
The membership voted in November 2020 to wind down operations and put the building up for sale in February 2021. In July, it held its final services in the building.
Martin told planners that two other churches also now use the sanctuary for services, and there's the potential for a third.
In a video on the website, Martin said, "our vision is to provide a Christian school alternative for families living in the city of Reading. We firmly believe that as followers of Jesus, that that should impact all areas of our life."
Martin said both he and his wife have taught in the Reading School District, "and so we both have kind of a first-hand experience with some of the both academic struggles that the school district is experiencing, but also some of the moral and cultural decline that also is happening within the public school system. So we're excited about the opportunity to offer a Christian school alternative."