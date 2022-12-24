...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST
SUNDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west wind 15 to 20 knots
with gusts up to 25 knots. Waves 2 to 4 feet. For the Freezing
Spray Advisory, a moderate accumulation of freezing spray.
* WHERE...Delaware Bay.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10:00 PM this evening.
For the Freezing Spray Advisory, until 7:00 AM Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous.
Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components
inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may
result in some loss of stability. Conditions will be hazardous
to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating a small
vessel, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&