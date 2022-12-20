READING, Pa. - A longstanding holiday tradition for those living near Reading's Pagoda will return this year, although with a new twist.

For decades, families in the surrounding area could look forward to watching the Pagoda's lights flash off and on at 9pm on Christmas Eve. The annual custom served as both a reminder for children to get to bed ahead of Santa's eventual arrival, as well as a beacon to guide his sleigh.

Due to ongoing renovations at the Pagoda, the lights did not flash in 2021 nor will they this year. Not wanting to abandon the beloved ritual entirely, the city is asking households to flash their own Christmas lights off and on at 9pm Christmas Eve.

“Traditions are important to honor and pass on from generation to generation,” said Mayor Eddie Moran. "This is our way of finding a solution to keep a special tradition alive.”

In addition, a Reading Fire Department truck will blink its lights from the Pagoda parking lot to assist Santa in finding his way to Reading. Gates will open at 8:45 pm and close shortly after the event ends at approximately 9:15 pm.

The public is encouraged to bring flashlights to join in on this slightly revamped version of the city's cherished tradition.

The event is limited to the Pagoda parking lot, and the Pagoda building will not be accessible as repairs and renovations continue.

Upon completion of repairs and renovations, a public announcement will be made about the Pagoda’s reopening.