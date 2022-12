READING, Pa. - The Centre Park Historic District's annual Christmas House Tour is back after a two year hiatus.

It's the district's 40th Year Anniversary.

The district hosts several community events throughout the year in Reading.

It also plants and maintains public gardens.

The Christmas House Tour is its biggest fundraiser of the year.

It runs Saturday night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A tree lighting will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday night.