BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - A lot of people decorate for the holidays, and some in Berks County really go all out, even adding music to the mix.
Birdsboro-native Eric Benne is one of those people. He's been helping put up holiday lights at his parents' home ever since he was a kid.
"I've always liked lighting and Christmas lights a lot," Benne said.
He's a lighting designer in New York now, but he still comes home around Thanksgiving to put up an elaborate display for Christmas, and for the last several years, he's been syncing the display with music.
He said programming just one minute of a song to coordinate with lights takes hours, and before that can even begin, he spends a week putting up the lights.
"Each string of light sets on the house is plugged in individually to a controller, and then there's a computer program I use that you can tell what lights turn on when," Benne explained.
Tim Macrina of Wyomissing also puts on an elaborate display set to music. His is called "Christmas on Lincoln," and it's becoming a destination for some.
"The traffic has been much, much heavier than in previous years," Macrina said.
You may recognize Macrina. He was the 2013 champion of ABC's holiday show "The Great Christmas Light Fight." This year, he said there's more of a need than ever for the joy these holiday light displays spread in the community. Macrina spends 12 to 15 days setting up his customized display.
"I actually enjoy all of the fabrication, the stuff that you see in the yard I built, so I enjoy that, spending time in my workshop," he said.
Over the years, both displays have been adapted and changed, but with the passion both men have for what they do, these holiday lights shows are likely to be here for everyone to enjoy for years to come.